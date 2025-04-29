Countdown Begins: Enugu gears up for historic International Marathon

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch as Enugu prepares to host the highly anticipated Enugu City International Marathon, now just five days away. The event, set for Saturday, May 3, 2025, promises to deliver a world-class experience and marks a significant milestone in the sporting history of South Eastern Nigeria.

Organised by Nilayo Sports Management Company, the marathon is poised to raise the bar for road races in Nigeria, attracting elite athletes from across the globe. Participants from top marathon nations including Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Eritrea are scheduled to arrive in Enugu in the coming days, as the city gets ready to take center stage in the international sports spotlight. Governor Peter Mbah has assured the public of an exceptional event, highlighting his administration’s dedication to positioning Enugu as a leading sports destination in Nigeria.

“This week is the week of the race, and we are currently dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s to deliver an excellent event this Saturday,” Governor Mbah said. “We’re working hand-in-hand with all relevant stakeholders and professional bodies to ensure a seamless experience.” The governor also praised the collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) in Abuja, expressing gratitude to Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade for their consistent support and visionary leadership. “We can all see the transformative strides in Nigerian sports under their leadership, and we’re proud to align with their sports economy initiatives,” Mbah added.

Speaking on the broader vision for sports in the state, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr., emphasized the significance of this event in restoring Enugu’s sporting legacy. “This marathon is just the beginning. Enugu is also set to host the 23rd National Sports Festival in 2026, and we’re fully committed to reigniting our rich history in sports,” he stated. “I encourage all residents and sports enthusiasts to come out in full support and cheer on the athletes as they race through our beautiful city.”

As the clock ticks down, the Enugu City International Marathon is not just a race it’s a symbol of Enugu’s resurgence