Defections: PDP NWC holds emergency meeting in Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun an emergency meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, currently being held behind closed doors on Tuesday, comes amid the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks and strongholds of the opposition party as well as the internal crisis that have plagued the PDP.

Last week, PDP’s former vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They collapsed the opposition party’s structure in Delta as the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and the state’s grassroots machinery all moved en bloc to the APC after a closed-door meeting in Asaba.