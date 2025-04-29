NEMA receives 203 ‘vulnerable’ Nigerian returnees from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has received a total of 203 vulnerable Nigerians stranded in Libya. Upon arrival at the Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday, they were welcomed by the emergency agency and other stakeholders.

The returnees were aboard a chartered Al Buraq Boeing aircraft with registration number 5A-BAC. The group comprised 50 adult males, 96 adult females, 29 children, and 28 infants.

Their return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) under its voluntary humanitarian repatriation programme, in collaboration with Nigerian authorities including NEMA, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Services (DSS), Port Health Services, and the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement on Tuesday, NEMA confirmed that two of the returnees required urgent medical attention and were immediately transported to New Ikeja Hospital for treatment.

It stated that upon arrival, the returnees underwent mandatory profiling and biometric registration before being moved to the Igando IDP Resettlement Centre, where they will participate in a reintegration programme aimed at helping them rebuild their lives.