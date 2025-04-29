Protect integrity of Judiciary, Kekere-Ekun tells NBA

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has challenged the Nigerian Bar Association to rise and defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary. This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Media, Tobi Soniyi.

Responding to the call by members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for more protection for judicial officers, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria states that most of the petitions against judges, accusing them of corruption, are frivolous, baseless and unsubstantiated. Justice Kekere-Ekun stated that some people write petitions against judges just to intimidate them.

The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria noted that judges are traumatised after they have been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong. While encouraging anyone with genuine grievances against judges to write to the National Judicial Council, the Honourable CJN warned against frivolous petitions. Honourable Justice Kekere-Ekun explained that anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear evidence.

The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria further expressed concern that when frivolous allegations are made against judges, the NBA remains silent. She also frowned at the practice by lawyers who, without first reading court judgments to identify the ratio of the judgements, go on television to criticise judges. Kekere-Ekun also asked senior counsel to mentor young lawyers and help them grow as disciplined and responsible members of the Bar.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Dr Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, warned against writing frivolous petitions against judges. He advised the NJC to ensure that petitions against judges are screened so that frivolous petitions can be discarded without wasting the council’s time.