Political shift in Abia: PDP stalwart Chris Igwe, 13,000 supporters join APC

In a major political development ahead of the 2027 general elections, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Monday, formally welcomed oil magnate and former PDP heavyweight, Chief Chris Odinaka Igwe, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The high-profile defection took place in Isiochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, where Chief Igwe popularly known as “Chris Nak”was received into the APC along with more than 13,000 followers under the banner of the Chris Odinaka Igwe Friends Club (CFC). Igwe, who serves as Chairman and CEO of Mainland Oil and Gas Ltd., was until now a prominent figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Among those defecting with him were 27 PDP Ward Chairmen, who pledged their full support to Kalu’s leadership and vision for the South East.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Deputy Speaker Kalu praised Igwe’s decision to “connect with the centre” and described the move as both strategic and people-driven. “Chief Chris is a businessman, a philanthropist, and a man of God,” Kalu said. “This decision is not for his personal gain, but for the upliftment of his people. The people of Umunneochi will benefit greatly from this alignment with mainstream politics.”

Kalu highlighted the impact of his legislative efforts, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), as a motivating factor for the massive defection. Joined by Abia APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, Kalu officially inducted the new members into the party’s newly formed Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) a grassroots structure aimed at galvanizing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Thirteen thousand new members in a single day is no small feat,” Kalu remarked. “This shows the people’s confidence in the APC and their desire for inclusive development.” The event is seen as a strategic boost to the APC’s presence in Abia State and a major setback for the PDP in the region.