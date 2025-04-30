Workers’ Day: FG declares Thursday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day. Workers Day is celebrated every year on May 1.

Announcing this in a statement on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, commended Nigerian workers for their diligence and sacrifice. He recognised their efforts as contributors to the country’s internal and external growth.

The minister reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth and urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity. “There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building,” the statement reads.

“This administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country. “While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Honourable Minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised.”

Tunji-Ojo also encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade, noting that it would improve governance and enable citizens to derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth and resources.