Inclusiveness, not just procedures, defines true democracy — Speaker Abbas tells Social Media Influencers

In a landmark dialogue with Nigeria’s digital community, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has underscored the critical role of inclusiveness in measuring the strength of Nigeria’s democracy. Speaking at the first-ever ‘Speaker’s New Media Exchange’ held at the National Assembly on Monday, Abbas addressed an audience of social media influencers, policy experts, entertainers, and presidential aides. He emphasized that democratic progress must be evaluated not only by its structures but also by the extent of citizen participation especially among youth.

“Our democracy must be measured not merely by its procedures but by its inclusiveness,” the Speaker declared during the event themed ‘Smart Cities and Ethical Media: Navigating the Role of Policy in National Development’. Joined by several lawmakers and the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, Abbas said the session marked a “seminal moment” in formalizing engagement between Parliament and Nigeria’s fast-growing online community.

Nigeria’s digital space, the Speaker noted, is booming with over 38.7 million active social media users in 2025, representing a 5.3% rise from last year. Nigerians now rank fifth globally in daily time spent on social media, averaging 3 hours and 23 minutes per day. “These figures attest to the unrivalled capacity of digital platforms to shape public opinion,” Abbas said, advocating for strategic partnerships rather than censorship. “Our approach shall remain rooted in dialogue, education, and constructive engagement.” Notable attendees included Kayode Okikiolu of Channels TV, digital media aides to the President O’tega Ogra and Olusegun Dada as well as comedian and activist, Seyi Law, and motivational speaker Abraham Great.

The Speaker also outlined legislative efforts supporting youth and innovation, including the Nigeria Start-Up Act, Data Protection Act, and youth-focused initiatives such as the Legislative Mentorship Initiative and Bi-Annual Youth Town Hall Meetings. In a keynote, former DG of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Joe Abah, led a spirited conversation on balancing freedom of speech with national interest. “The question is: Can we combat fake news and hate speech without new laws? I believe we can,” Abah said.

The Speaker reaffirmed the 10th House’s commitment to accessibility, transparency, and inclusive governance, highlighting reforms promoting the rights of women, youth, and persons with disabilities. “As digital actors, your voices are central to deepening participatory democracy,” Abbas concluded.