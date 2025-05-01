Nigeria Positions Itself as Africa’s Sporting Hub with Landmark International Gymnastics Course

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reaffirmed its ambition to transform Nigeria into a continental sporting powerhouse, as the country concluded its first-ever FIG-certified Trampoline International Judging Course in Abuja.

Held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, the three-day course organized in collaboration with the Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG) and the Nigeria Gymnastics Federation brought together participants from across Nigeria and other African countries.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko emphasized that the course is a critical part of ongoing reforms to reposition Nigeria as a global sports destination.

“This international course supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to establish Nigeria as a recognized sports hub,” Dikko stated. “It’s encouraging to see participation from across the continent.