NSC Chairman declares 6th OSOM Games closed, hails unity and talent among service personnel

The curtains have officially closed on the 6th edition of the One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games, following five thrilling days of intense competition among Nigeria’s uniformed services. The grand finale, held at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, was marked by an official closing declaration from the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko.

Addressing athletes, officials, and spectators during the ceremony, Mallam Dikko praised the commitment and sportsmanship displayed by all participants. “Your dedication and hard work are truly commendable,” he said, noting that the games go beyond medals they symbolize unity, pride, and a shared commitment to national service. As part of the NSC’s broader agenda under the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (REHINSE), Dikko reiterated the commission’s commitment to transforming sports into a vital contributor to Nigeria’s GDP. “We are determined to reposition the sports sector as a catalyst for economic development,” he affirmed.

Mallam Dikko also commended the host city, Abuja, and the iconic Moshood Abiola Stadium for their hospitality and world-class facilities. He emphasized the games’ importance as a recurring platform for discovering and nurturing talents within Nigeria’s security services, promising continued investment in their development for international podium finishes. “Our service men and women have shown not just strength and skill but the spirit of excellence. The talents discovered here are a significant reservoir of potential medalists,” he said.

The Chairman extended his appreciation to the armed forces, police, and other security agencies for their unwavering dedication to national service and their outstanding performance throughout the games. He also thanked the organizing committee, sponsors, and partners for their support in delivering a successful event. In his concluding remarks, Dikko encouraged non-medalists to remain motivated: “You are all winners for earning the honour to represent your services. Stay steadfast the next edition is another opportunity.”

Also speaking at the closing ceremony, NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade highlighted the competitive spirit witnessed throughout the games, praising the resilience and unity shown by service athletes. “This edition of the OSOM Games has demonstrated the Nigerian spirit on the tracks and fields,” Olopade stated. He added that the NSC remains committed to discovering and nurturing young talent across all sporting categories.

Medal Table Highlights:

Nigeria Police Force: 114 medals – 42 Gold, 38 Silver, 34 Bronze

Nigerian Army: 81 medals – 15 Gold, 35 Silver, 31 Bronze

Nigeria Civil Defence Corps: 79 medals – 30 Gold, 24 Silver, 25 Bronze

As the 6th OSOM Games come to a close, participants leave not just with medals, but with memories, renewed pride, and a shared vision for sporting excellence in service to the nation.