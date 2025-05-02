2027 Polls: LP not part of any coalition — Abure

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from coalition talks. There have been talks by major opposition parties to form a strong coalition that will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election cycle.

While Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been holding talks with some opposition figures, Abure distanced his party from such a plan. Briefing journalists after the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja, Abure noted that LP under his leadership would not surrender its leadership under any guise. “NEC declared that the Party is not and will not be part of any coalition towards the 2027 General Election. The party will rather continue to rebuild, reposition, re-strategise, reconcile, strengthen, drive its programs and policies, win more members towards winning the 2027 General Elections,” a communiqué issued by the party read in part.

“NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation. “NEC reiterated its belief in the Nation’s Democracy and the party’s commitment to its growth and deepening as the only means to national development,” it added.

Abure set up a disciplinary committee to investigate complaints of anti-party activities against the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and other purported errant members.