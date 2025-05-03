Enugu City International Marathon: Global Athletics Heavyweights, Nigerian Icons Attend World Press Conference

The Coal City is gearing up for a landmark moment in its sporting history as the first-ever Enugu City International Marathon, certified by World Athletics, takes off this Saturday, May 3rd, 2025. The international race, which will now be held annually, was officially unveiled during a high-profile world press conference on Friday.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu Jr, confirmed the state’s commitment to making the marathon a recurring event, citing its economic potential and community impact. “The Governor, His Excellency Peter Mbah, has approved the Enugu City International Marathon as an annual event,” Ekweremadu announced. “We believe this race will not only promote health and fitness but also significantly boost our local economy.”

He further explained the rationale behind choosing a marathon over other sports:

“Marathons engage a large number of athletes at once and provide a platform to involve our youth actively in meaningful sporting activities.”

Also speaking at the event was Yetunde Olopade, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, the consulting firm organizing the race. She praised the Enugu State Government for its strategic investments in sports infrastructure and development.

“Governor Peter Mbah has laid out a clear roadmap for sports development,” she said. “His administration is positioning Enugu to become a sports powerhouse in Nigeria.”

The press conference attracted some of the biggest names in Nigerian sports, underlining the growing prestige of the event. Among the dignitaries in attendance were:

Chief Solomon Ogba, Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee

Tony Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN)

Yusuf Ali, Technical Director of the race and former Nigerian track star

Nollywood legend Nkem Owoh

Officials from World Athletics and Nilayo Sports Management

The Enugu City International Marathon will feature over 3,000 runners from within Nigeria and abroad, competing in both the 42km full marathon and the 10km race.

In a show of leadership by example, Governor Peter Mbah will join participants in the 10km race, running alongside thousands through the streets of Enugu.

The countdown is on, and excitement is building as Enugu prepares to host what promises to be a defining moment in Nigerian and African road racing history.