House of Reps summons Benue, Zamfara Governors, Assembly leaders over governance concerns

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has issued summonses to the Governors of Benue and Zamfara States, along with the leadership of their respective Houses of Assembly, to appear before the committee on Thursday, May 8.

The move follows a formal petition by civil rights group, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, calling on the federal legislature to take over the legislative functions of the two state assemblies.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mike Etaba, who personally signed the summons, said the invited parties are already acquainted with the issues at hand and emphasized the committee’s commitment to upholding constitutional order. “Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times.

The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity,” Etaba stated.

The development signals heightened concerns at the federal level over alleged dysfunction in the legislative arms of both state governments.