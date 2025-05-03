Ogun State gears up for historic National Sports Festival — Just 14 days to go

Ogun State is counting down the final two weeks to what is being described as Nigeria’s biggest and most ambitious National Sports Festival yet. Nearly 20 years after the unforgettable 2006 Gateway Games, the state is once again poised to host the nation in a grand celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and talent. With the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival just around the corner, preparations have reached fever pitch.

From May 16 to 31, more than 12,000 athletes from across Nigeria will converge on the Gateway State to compete in over 32 sports disciplines, rekindling the spirit of national pride that has long been the hallmark of this event. At the helm of this year’s festival is Hon. Bukola Olopade, who played a pivotal role in the 2006 edition and now returns with even greater influence serving as both Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee and Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Also leading the charge is Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the NSC, whose leadership has been credited with injecting fresh energy and strategic direction into the festival’s planning. His drive to mobilize stakeholders, align sectors, and push performance standards is helping to set the tone for a landmark edition.

State-of-the-Art Venues Set the Stage

Central to the action is the upgraded MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, now boasting brand-new tartan tracks, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and modernized handball and tennis courts. Other key venues include the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja completely revamped to host martial arts, squash, volleyball, and more and the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne.

Babcock University, playing host as a dynamic athletes’ village, will offer accommodation, medical facilities, and catering to thousands of participants.

Organizers say logistics and finishing touches are in their final stages, and all signs point to a world-class sporting experience.

A Festival to Remember

Beyond the games, Gateway Games 2024 is being positioned as a cultural and unifying experience one that celebrates Nigeria’s enduring sports legacy and sets a new benchmark for future festivals.

As the clock ticks down, Ogun State is ready. The athletes are ready. And Nigeria is watching.