“He Kept Us Awake” – Lagos APC Leaders eulogize JANDOR, commend his passion for Lagos State

The leaders of the APC in Lagos have eulogized Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) for his resilience, clarity of purpose, and the undeniable energy he brought to the political arena during his time in the opposition. Reflecting on his return, several party stalwarts admitted that his influence during the last election cycle was deeply felt.

“He kept us awake. JANDOR challenged the status quo and reminded us all that leadership is earned through action, not entitlement. His passion for Lagos, even from the other side of the divide, was never in doubt,” the APC Lagos State Chairman and the Working Committee said.

“We welcome JANDOR not just as a returning member, but as a valued partner in our shared mission to build a greater Lagos. As a founding member of the APC, his energy, insights, and grassroots connection will strengthen our ranks as we move forward together.”

Dr. Adediran’s rejoining of the APC is seen as a strategic and unifying move that reaffirms the party’s position as a broad-based coalition of progressive minds committed to good governance and people-centered development.