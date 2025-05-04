Mele Kyari denies being in EFCC custody amid $2.9bn probe

Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has denied reports claiming he is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of $2.9 billion allocated for refinery rehabilitation.

In a statement posted on Saturday via his X account (formerly Twitter), Kyari dismissed the reports as “clear mischief” and a calculated attempt by unnamed individuals to tarnish his reputation.

“Over the past few days, and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only they know,” the 60-year-old wrote. Kyari, who was removed from his position following a presidential directive dissolving the NNPCL board and management, said he is currently taking a “well-deserved rest” after years of demanding public service.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years—17 of those in management roles, and especially the last 5 years and 9 months—I had little time for leave, even for two weeks,” he noted.