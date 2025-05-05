Nigeria off to a Golden Start at 2025 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Morocco

Team Nigeria made a resounding statement on the opening day of the 2025 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, clinching four gold medals to surge to the top of the medal standings. Despite the last-minute withdrawal of decorated wrestler Mercy Adekuoroye due to illness, the Nigerian squad delivered a flawless performance, winning all four contested finals in their respective weight categories.

Christianah Ogunsanya (53kg), Esther Kolawole (62kg), Hannah Reuben (68kg), and Damola Ojo (76kg) each captured gold with dominant displays of skill and determination. Their collective performance set a high bar for the rest of the competition. Ogunsanya kicked off the gold rush with a clinical 10-0 semifinal win over Morocco’s Zineb Chabki before securing the top podium spot. Kolawole followed suit with an emphatic 10-0 victory in the final against Senegal’s Safietou Goudialy.

Reuben continued the streak, overpowering Egypt’s Mariam Mesbah 11-0 in a display of tactical and physical dominance. Ojo then completed the golden quartet with a composed and confident win in the 76kg category. Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the team’s remarkable performance. “This is nothing short of phenomenal,” Olopade said. “To win four golds from four finals reflects the strength and consistency of Nigerian wrestling. We are incredibly proud of the athletes, coaches, and the federation for this outstanding result. And this is only the beginning—we are optimistic about more medals to come.”

The tournament, hosted at the Complexe Sportif Mohammed V, continues through May 4, with Team Nigeria aiming to extend their early lead and solidify their dominance on the continental stage.