Young Guns set to shake things up at Gateway Games 2024

The countdown is on, and with just 11 days to the kickoff of the highly anticipated 22nd National Sports Festival popularly known as the Gateway Games 2024 all eyes are turning to a group of teenage trailblazers poised to make history. Enter the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) over 100 of Nigeria’s brightest young sports talents handpicked to form a unique team dubbed the “38th state” of the competition. Backed by the National Sports Commission (NSC), this bold initiative is designed to fast-track the development of elite youth athletes by immersing them in high-level national competition.

The IJA squad will compete in 11 disciplines, including athletics, football, badminton, swimming, table tennis, tennis, para-athletics, wrestling, and weightlifting all carefully chosen to reflect Nigeria’s strongest sporting arenas. But make no mistake, these youngsters are not in Abeokuta to make up the numbers. “There’s a real buzz in the camp,” says a source close to the team. “These athletes aren’t just here to learn they’re here to compete, and maybe even cause a few upsets.”

With the Gateway Games expected to welcome between 12,000 and 15,000 athletes from across the nation between May 16 and 30, the scale of the festival is staggering. Yet amid the seasoned pros and state powerhouses, it’s the IJA’s fearless energy and underdog spirit that’s capturing national attention. Their presence not only symbolizes the future of Nigerian sports but is also a reminder that greatness often begins with opportunity. The NSC is betting that by placing these young athletes on a national stage early in their careers, they’ll be better equipped to shine internationally down the road.

As the final days tick down to the opening ceremony, one question hangs in the air: Could this be the moment the next generation announces its arrival? At Gateway Games 2024, the answer might just come in gold, silver, and bronze with the Invited Junior Athletes leading the charge.