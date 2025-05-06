Jandor, Ganduje attend the   Inauguration of the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, yesterday joined the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, His Excellency, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje at the inauguration of the National Agenda for Tinubu 2027. The significant event was followed by a Formal Reception and Strategic Dinner organized in honour of the APC National Chairman and other members of the APC National Working Committee recently appointed as Board Chairmen of key Federal Government Parastatals.

The gathering brought together political leaders, policymakers, and party loyalists from across the country to reaffirm support for the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to lay the groundwork for the consolidation of national progress ahead of the 2027 general elections. Dr. Adediran described Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje and others’ appointments as a recognition and appreciation of their selfless service to the nation and exemplary leadership of the ruling party by President Tinubu.

JANDOR’s presence at the event underscored his continued commitment to the ideals of effective governance, party unity, and strategic collaboration necessary for national development. His engagement with fellow stakeholders reflects his dedication to building bridges and contributing to a forward-looking agenda for Nigeria

He commended the organizers for the initiative and emphasized the importance of inclusive political discourse and sustained policy focus in driving meaningful change.