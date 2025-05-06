Nigeria’s Wrestlers dominate African Championships as NSC applauds historic feat

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has showered praise on Team Nigeria following their remarkable performance at the 2025 Senior African Wrestling Championships held in Morocco. Nigeria emerged overall champions at the tournament, topping the medal table with an impressive haul of 10 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal from a 15-athlete contingent. The women’s team stood out, clinching nine of the ten gold medals and securing their 14th overall title.

The victory also marked a significant milestone for the men’s team, with Nigeria reclaiming the continental title in men’s wrestling for the first time in four years. Former junior international Steve Simon Izolo led the charge with a gold-medal win, signaling a strong resurgence for Nigeria in the male category. NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended the wrestlers for their outstanding showing and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to supporting Nigerian athletes.

“This is another demonstration of the resilient spirit of our great country,” Dikko said. “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I congratulate the athletes and officials. We remain focused on building a sustainable sports ecosystem that rewards excellence and ensures long-term success.”

Also speaking, NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade lauded the leadership of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) under Olympic champion Daniel Igali, attributing the consistent success to Igali’s visionary leadership and global network.

“Wrestling’s rise in Nigeria is no coincidence,” Olopade noted. “It’s the result of strategic planning, passion, and dedication. We are also grateful for the unwavering support of Mr. President, who continues to prioritize athlete welfare.”

Olopade extended appreciation to Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, for his moral and financial backing of the wrestling team. “His commitment has gone beyond wrestling and touched various aspects of Nigerian sports development,” Olopade added.

As Team Nigeria returns home in triumph, the spotlight now shifts to preparations for global competitions, with the NSC vowing to maintain the momentum and invest in future champions.