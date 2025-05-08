WHO donates vehicles to FCTA to boost emergency healthcare service delivery

As part of measures to boost emergency healthcare service delivery, the World Health Organization (WHO) has donated eight utility vehicles to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Country Representative of WHO in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, made this known during the official handover ceremony in Abuja. The WHO’s Country Representative said the gesture was meant “in support of the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) Flagship Initiative.”

Present at the occasion include Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCT Administration, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), WHO staff and other partners. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this important ceremony marking the official handover of eight utility vehicles by the World Health Organization to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, in support of the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) Flagship Initiative.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary Health Service and Environment Secretariat, for her unwavering commitment to public health. “I also wish to acknowledge the presence of representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other esteemed partners and stakeholders who have joined us today.

“Purpose of the Event:

Today, we are here to officially hand over eight utility vehicles to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Health Services, and Environment Secretariat.

“These vehicles, procured with the generous support of WHO, are intended to enhance the operational capacity of the FCT Public Health Emergency Response System.

“This handover is part of the Strengthening and Utilising Response Groups for Emergencies (SURGE) flagship initiative, which aims to bolster health emergency preparedness and response within the FCT.

“The FCT is one of six states selected to pioneer the SURGE implementation in Nigeria. These vehicles will enhance the FCT’s mobility and rapid deployment capacity for emergency teams, ensuring that critical personnel, supplies, and response efforts reach affected communities swiftly and efficiently.

“Significance of the SURGE Initiative:

This event reflects WHO’s continued commitment to working hand-in-hand with the Government of Nigeria to strengthen national and sub-national capacity for health emergency preparedness and response.

“We know too well that Africa continues to experience more than 100 health emergencies annually, ranging from disease outbreaks and natural disasters to conflict-driven crises. The COVID-19 pandemic, Ebola, cholera, Lassa fever, and recent anthrax and diphtheria outbreaks have tested our systems and exposed gaps that need urgent attention—especially in the areas of coordination, mobility, workforce readiness, and logistics.

“This is why the SURGE flagship project was designed by WHO Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) to ensure that countries are able to mobilize within 24 hours of a confirmed emergency. The initiative aims to develop a multidisciplinary, trained, and rapidly deployable national workforce, backed by a strong operations and logistics system, all led by the government.

“Today’s handover of vehicles is more than a symbolic gesture. It is a practical step forward in realizing the SURGE initiative’s four pillars—(1) workforce development, (2) response coordination, (3) operations and logistics, and (4) risk communication and community engagement. The SURGE initiative is a testament to our commitment to ensuring health security in the African region.

“We are proud of the progress made so far in partnership with the FCT Administration. We commend your leadership and the dedication of your health teams. We also thank the Federal Ministry of Health, the NCDC, and other partners for their coordination and leadership capacity.

“As WHO, we remain fully committed to providing the necessary technical, operational, and logistical assistance to support SURGE implementation—not only here in the FCT but across the country.

“Let me end by reiterating that health emergency preparedness is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Investing in resilient systems today ensures we save lives tomorrow. And we are proud to walk this journey with Nigeria”.