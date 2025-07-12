2025 Sundown Cocktail: Acanigeria, Nia stakeholders applaud Utopia Bath and Kitchen Products

Nigeria’s architectural community is applauding a homegrown brand for raising the bar in bathroom and kitchen fittings. Utopia Bath and Kitchen Nigeria received high praise from members of the Association of Consulting Architects Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Architects during a recent industry event in Abuja.

The setting was stylish, the conversations insightful architects, consultants, and industry leaders gathered in Abuja for the first Sundown Cocktail of the year outside Lagos, hosted by Utopia Bath and Kitchen in collaboration with ACANigeria. Themed “Staying Connected Through Industry Collaboration,” the event provided a relaxed space for professionals to exchange ideas and explore new innovations in design and construction.

Arc. Olusegun ladega who is also Managing Director of Interstate Architects Ltd, praised the quality and durability of Utopia’s products a sentiment echoed across the evening. Utopia Bath and Kitchen, originally founded in the UK, is now expanding across Africa. Its Nigerian franchise, launched in 2022, has rapidly gained traction among professionals. Architects described the product range as both innovative and affordable making Utopia a strong ally in a market where quality often comes at a premium.

The event also served as a reminder of the evolving role of architects not just as designers, but as decision-makers in material selection and quality assurance. With showrooms already in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu, Utopia is positioning itself as a key player in the built environment and a partner of choice for Nigerian architects.