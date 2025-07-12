JANDOR casts his vote in Lagos State Local Government Elections, calls for improvement in citizens’ involvement in grassroots government

Dr. Abdul‑Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement has exercised his civic duty by casting his vote today in the Lagos State Local Government and Councillorship Elections. Turning out early this morning at his polling unit 01, Ward D in Irewe kingdom, Ojo Local Government area, JANDOR joined millions of Lagosians participating in the democratic process across the 13,325 polling units in 377 wards for the ongoing elections organized by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) .

Reflecting on the exercise, he emphasized the critical importance of grassroots representation in the delivery of good governance to the citizens. “Today, I cast my vote not just for the candidates, but for the future of our communities. Local government is the closest government to the people, delivering essential services that impact everyday life, “he said. Dr. Adediran who had set up a self-funded Independent Campaign Group in support of all the APC candidates in the election across the 377 wards and 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state, encourages all Lagosians to troop out enmass and vote the APC candidates. He maintained that voting in local elections helps in holding the grassroots leaders accountable and give voice to the communities.

“This is a call to Lagosians, who are voting whether for the first time or as seasoned voters that your Permanent Voter’s Card is your tool of influence. Use it today to shape the future of your ward, Local Government Area and our beloved state.” He commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo‑Olu and the State Commissioner of Police for their commitment towards ensuring transparent, peaceful, and safe voting environments.

Also voting in the same polling unit with JANDOR were the former Deputy Governor of the State, H.E. Princess Sarah Sosan, a former Executive Chairman of Ojo Local Government area of the state, Hon. Yinka Durosimi among other prominent APC leaders. As the polls progress, Dr. Adediran promises continued support to promotion of voter education, peaceful participation, and the peaceful transition of local leadership.