JANDOR pays homage to the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), today paid a courtesy visit to his royal father, His Royal Majesty Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosimi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom, following his participation in the ongoing Local Government election in Lagos State.

Shortly after casting his vote in his hometown of Irewe in Ojo Local Government Area, JANDOR visited the palace of the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom to pay homage and receive royal blessings. The visit is a continuation of his deep respect for traditional institutions and acknowledgment of their vital role in the social and cultural fabric of society.

Speaking during the visit, JANDOR expressed gratitude to the monarch for his unwavering support and consistent advocacy for peaceful civic participation.

In his remarks, Oba Abideen Durosimi commended JANDOR for his humility and commitment to the welfare of the people, while encouraging continued engagement with grassroots governance and development.

JANDOR also reiterated the importance of the local government elections and urged citizens to actively participate in shaping the leadership of their communities through peaceful and orderly voting. The visit was marked by warm traditional reception and mutual reaffirmation of shared commitment to the prosperity of Irewe Kingdom and the wider Lagos community.