Team Nigeria unveils official squad for 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championship

Team Nigeria has officially released its squad list ahead of the highly anticipated 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championship set to take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State from July 16–20. A total of 96 athletes will don the green-and-white colours across both categories. The U18 girls’ team will feature 18 athletes, while 24 female athletes will compete in the U20 women’s division. The U20 men’s team leads the pack in numbers with 30 athletes, while 24 athletes will fly Nigeria’s flag in the U18 boys’ events.

The team is supported by a strong technical and backroom unit, including 22 coaches, 8 medical personnel, and 8 additional staff comprising a team psychologist, physiotherapists, team secretary, media personnel, and logistics coordinators. As part of final preparations, Nigeria’s sprint relay team of Lucy Nwankwo, Success Oyibu, Anita Itohan, and Chika Bakwunye joined forces at the recent AFN/Dynamic Athletics Meet, using the opportunity to sharpen their baton exchanges and race coordination ahead of the continental championship.

Speaking ahead of the event, officials noted that all athletes have undergone rigorous training camps and performance assessments, with the goal of maintaining Nigeria’s dominance on the continental stage. With the championship just days away, expectations are high as Nigeria prepares to host over 40 countries at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta. Team Nigeria will be looking to deliver a strong showing on home soil and inspire the next generation of athletics stars.