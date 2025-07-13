Serving food at an event about humility, not campaign strategy — Peter Obi

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, says a viral video of him serving food at an event epitomises what true leadership is — humility — and not a campaign strategy as touted in some quarters. “I am genuinely surprised that this simple act has become a topic of discussion. As Governor, I always served others whenever we had events,” Obi, a former Anambra governor, wrote in a post on his X handle early Sunday.

“Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life.” A picture of Obi sharing food at a Jubilee of Hope event, which took place in Owerri, Imo State, last week, had gone viral, prompting mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Critics accused the LP flagbearer in the 2023 elections of playing to the gallery and milking the event for political gains. However, in the lengthy post, the 63-year-old said the gesture was to reflect that leadership is all about — service to the people. Obi said, while it is sounding strange, “I was seen serving food to people,” he did not invite the media to cover the event, as was speculated in certain quarters.

“Let me be clear, that event was not about me. It was called the Jubilee of Hope, and its purpose is straightforward: to remind us all that true leadership is service, and that those who have must never forget those who do not,” he wrote. “When I attended the Jubilee of Hope in Imo State, it was a private service event. I did not post about it, nor did I invite media coverage. Unfortunately, some third parties, completely outside of my team, shared photos and videos.

As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political.”