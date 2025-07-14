Buhari for burial Tuesday as mourners throng Daura residence

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has announced the burial arrangements for Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a hospital in London.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Katsina governor said following consultations with the late president’s family and close associates in London, it has been agreed that the remains of the former leader would arrive in Katsina on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by noon. He disclosed that the burial would take place in Daura, the hometown of the late president, by 2pm on the same day.

Radda expressed deep condolences on behalf of himself, the state government, and the people of Katsina State, to the family of the late President and all Nigerians mourning the loss of a national icon. Meanwhile, the paper work to perfect the release of Buhari’s body from the hospital in London has begun. UK correspondent Juliana Olayinka said the remains of the late Nigerian former president would be released once the documentations were perfected.

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived in London, the United Kingdom, to receive the body of the late president. The Nigerian delegation to the United Kingdom was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; among others.