Buhari: National Assembly postpones legislative duties to July 22

The National Assembly has suspended legislative activities in the Senate and the House of Representatives until Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The postponement of plenary in both legislative chambers was announced by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, in a statement on Monday.

According to Ogunlana, the suspension of plenary was to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. “In honour of his legacy and service to the nation, I am directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to inform all members of the National Assembly and the general public that all.

“All members of the National Assembly are urged to reschedule their engagements to enable full participation in the burial activities of the late President,” the statement read.

The leadership of both chambers extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Nigeria, Katsina State, his wife Aisha, children and the entire Buhari family.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his commitment to Nigeria’s unity & his integrity,” Ogunlana stated.