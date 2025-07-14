JANDOR hosts Law School Star, Maryam Lawal, a proud beneficiary of his scholarship foundation

*Facilitates her offer of employment with Wole Olanipekun & Co.

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement today hosted Miss Maryam Lawal, the best graduating female student and second overall best student at the just concluded Nigerian Law School Call to Bar Ceremony.

Miss Lawal, a shining example of academic excellence, was honoured for her outstanding performance, earning eight distinguished awards, including prizes in Civil Litigation, Criminal Litigation, and Professional Ethics. A product of the JANDOR Scholarship Foundation, which was established in 2017, Miss Lawal represents the vision and impact of the Foundation’s commitment to investing in young Nigerians through quality education.

In his remarks during the special reception held in her honour, Dr. Adediran expressed immense pride in Maryam’s accomplishments, describing her as “a beacon of hope, discipline, and excellence.” He emphasized the importance of education in national development and called on young Nigerians to remain focused and committed to academic and personal growth.

“Maryam’s journey is a testimony to what is possible when we support our youths and give them access to the right opportunities. Through the JANDOR Foundation, we’ve seen how education can transform lives and build a new generation of leaders, ” he said.

He further used the occasion to encourage young people across the country not only to take their education seriously but also to engage actively in politics. According to him, “Nigeria needs more young, educated minds to contribute fresh ideas and energy towards good governance. Leadership is not a preserve of a few — it is a collective responsibility.”

Miss Maryam Lawal took advantage of the event to appreciate Dr. Adediran and pledge her commitment to the course of helping indigent students in the society. To further assist Miss Maryam, Dr. Adediran has facilitated an offer of employment for her with Wole Olanipekun & Co., a foremost law firm in the country. JANDOR reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the reach of the JANDOR Foundation’s scholarship and empowerment programs, with a pledge to support more brilliant but underprivileged students across Nigeria.

The event was attended by members of the JANDOR foundation, the leadership of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, education stakeholders, youth leaders, and media representatives who commended both Miss Lawal’s brilliance and Dr. Adediran’s sustained investment in the future of Nigerian youths.