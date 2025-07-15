Buhari’s body arrives in Daura residence for burial

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at his hometown residence in Daura, Katsina State. The body arrived in Daura from Katsina around 4:34. It will be interred according to Islamic rites after a prayer session to be led by the Chief Imam of Katsina State.

A large crowd of mourners gathered at the residence of the former Nigerian leader to pay their respects and bid their farewell. His remains, which left London earlier on Tuesday, was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina by President Bola Tinubu.

Other dignitaries at the funeral ceremony are Vice President Kashim Shettima, who accompanied the corpse from London; the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and a former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Governors in attendance include the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda; Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), among others.