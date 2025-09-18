Champions League not a learning curve for Chelsea – Palmer

Cole Palmer says Chelsea do not see this season’s Champions League campaign as a “learning curve” – because they want to be competitive in it straight away. Enzo Maresca’s side were second-best as they lost 3-1 to a more experienced Bayern Munich side at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

It was Chelsea’s first appearance in the Champions League since April 2023 – and the match suggested a young team will need to reflect on what it takes to succeed at that level. But head coach Maresca suggested his side can take plenty from the defeat and “build something special” – while forward Palmer has dismissed the idea that they can’t do that quickly.

“We are not coming here for it to be a learning curve,” the England international said. “We have shown tonight we want to compete and we want to do as best as we can.”

Chelsea won the Club World Cup in July, beating Paris St-Germain in New Jersey, having won the Conference League two months earlier, but their former forward Pat Nevin always felt the Champions League was going to be a greater test.