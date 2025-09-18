Thousands gather at Rivers Govt House for Fubara’s return

The Governor and his deputy are expected to take over the leadership of the state today, six months after President Bola Tinubu imposed emergency rule on the state. An excited crowd of supporters has gathered at the Government House waiting to welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Officials from the state emergency services are also on the ground.

Fubara and his deputy had been away from the governance of the state for six months, after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing a political crisis. The former administrator, retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who handed over the reins of power on Wednesday night, urged political actors in the state to embrace mutual respect and dialogue in a state broadcast.

Power Struggle

Months after he was inaugurated as governor in May 2023, Fubara fell out with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the political control of the state.

Power struggles between incumbent and former governors are common in Nigerian politics. The political brawl also spilled to the House of Assembly, polarizing the lawmakers.

The situation peaked when Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18 and also appointed and swore in a retired naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd), as the sole administrator for the oil-rich Niger Delta state. But in June, the President met with Fubara, Wike, Amaewhule, and other members of the assembly, signaling a reconciliation among the key actors.

Fubara and Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were later seen attending a ceremony together in the state.

Controversial LG Polls

Despite opposition, Ibas inaugurated the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), led by Michael Odey, in July. On August 30, RSIEC conducted local government elections across 23 councils.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 20 councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in three local government areas.

Tinubu, while declaring an end to the emergency rule on Wednesday evening, argued that the crisis would have created anarchy if emergency rule had not been proclaimed on March 18, 2025.