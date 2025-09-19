JANDOR celebrates Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat on his birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Lagos PDP 2023 Governorship Candidate and the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement today congratulates Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State on the occasion of his birthday.

JANDOR extolls the virtues of Dr. Hamzat and commend him for his leadership and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited in relationship with the Governor in the management and development of Lagos State.

“Your Excellency, today offers an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate your charismatic leadership and magnanimity. God will bless your new age and grant you good health as you continue to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our dear state”, he said.