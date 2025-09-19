Rivers Gov, Fubara arrives in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived in Port Harcourt, the state capital. The governor arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport at about 12:19 p.m. on Friday, more than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu ended the six-month emergency rule in the state.

He was greeted by a crowd of supporters who had earlier converged at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, awaiting his arrival.

While the House of Assembly resumed sitting on Thursday, Fubara did not show up at the Government House, despite the hundreds of supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, had been away from the governance of the state for six months, after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on March 18, citing a political crisis.

Tinubu also swore in retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the role administrator. Ibas, who handed over the reins of power on Wednesday night, urged political actors in the state to embrace mutual respect and dialogue in a state broadcast.