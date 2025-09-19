Supporters gather at Port Harcourt Airport to welcome Gov Fubara

A crowd of supporters has converged at the VIP wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, awaiting the arrival of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Sources confirmed on Friday that the governor, who is said to have been away from the state, would arrive soon. Following a political crisis involving Fubara, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, President Bola Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers for six months.

On Wednesday, the President Tinubu announced the end of the six-month emergency rule in Rivers. But while the House of Assembly resumed sitting on Thursday, Fubara did not show up at the Government House, despite the hundreds of supporters who gathered to welcome him.

