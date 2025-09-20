Ebola Virus: NCDC declares index suspects negative

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has declared that there was no case of Ebola in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after the index patient suspected of having the virus that causes haemorrhagic fever tested negative for Ebola and Marburg disease.

In a statement on his X handle on Friday, the Centre, however, noted that further tests for other VHFs like Lassa and Dengue are ongoing. “Thanks to early reporting by a traveller and the swift action of vigilant health workers, the risk to the public was minimised.” It advised the public to seek medical help immediately if they felt unwell, especially after travelling.

The NCDC also advised the public to shun rumours. “If you feel unwell, especially after travel, seek medical care immediately. Wash hands regularly & practise good hygiene. Avoid contact with anyone showing unexplained fever, bleeding, vomiting, or diarrhoea. “Rely only on official NCDC updates. Say no to rumours,” the Centre wrote.

The Centre’s update came after the suspect passengers aboard the Rwanda Air to Abuja were thought to have exhibited Ebola-related symptoms. Similarly, a statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said: “We wish to inform the public that two recent suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in Abuja both tested negative for Ebola and Marburg viruses. “We are currently testing samples for other viral hemorrhagic fevers like Lassa Fever and Dengue Fever. “The most recent case involved a traveller who, after returning to Nigeria from Kigali, responsibly presented himself immediately to a hospital in Abuja when he felt unwell.

“His decision to report early, combined with the vigilance of the attending clinician and hospital team, ensured that our public health system was promptly activated and that the risk to the public was minimised. “This responsible action is highly commendable and a good practice all Nigerians are urged to emulate; when you feel unwell, especially after travel, seek care early. Doing so protects you, your family, and your community.”