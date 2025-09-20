Not even Pope could persuade me to change – Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says not even the Pope could persuade him to change his controversial formation. Another turbulent week at the club following the Manchester derby defeat at Etihad Stadium has included a visit from minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who flew into the Carrington training ground on Thursday in his helicopter.

United officials have said the visit was ‘pre-planned’ rather than any sort of emergency summit. Amorim certainly adopted a light-hearted tone when he was asked to explain what had been discussed: “He was offering me a new contract,” laughed the former Sporting boss, whose side have managed just one win from four Premier League games this season and been knocked out of the EFL Cup by League Two Grimsby.

He even managed a joke when the questioning turned around the more serious matter of whether Ratcliffe had suggested he may wish to change the 3-4-2-1 formation Amorim is stubbornly refusing to alter, despite widespread criticism.

“No, no, no,” he said. “No one. Not even the Pope will change…

“This is my job. This is my responsibility. This is my life. So, I will not change that.” Amorim’s reasoning for sticking with his system remains the same. He feels if he bows to pressure it will undermine him in the eyes of his players. “If I’m a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure and [people] all around the world, are saying ‘you need to change the system’, says ‘I’m going to change’, they will look at me in a different way. “Everything is important when you think about the impact that a decision is going to have on the team. “I’m doing things my way. I hope to have the time to change but it will be an evolution.”

Speaking before Chelsea’s visit to Old Trafford, Amorim says he understands the urgent need to win games. While United officials have rejected the idea he has the three games until next month’s international break to save his job, Amorim knows the matches against Chelsea, Brentford and newly-promoted Sunderland have the potential to change the narrative around him.