Hosting Commonwealth Games is a dream that must be realised – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as a “dream” that must become reality. In a post on his official X account on Wednesday, Tinubu noted that no African nation has ever hosted the Games.

He said bringing the 2030 edition to Nigeria would send a powerful message that Africa is vital to the future of the Commonwealth. Nigeria is scheduled to present its final bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games before the event’s evaluation committee on Wednesday. The Nigerian delegation is led by Shehu Dikko, President of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), alongside the Commission’s Director-General, Bukola Olopade.

In support of Nigeria’s bid to host the event, President Tinubu declared, “It’s time for Africa,” and urged the Commonwealth to “complete the circle of unity.” The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport event held every four years, primarily featuring countries that are former territories of the United Kingdom. In April, the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) announced that it has met the March 28, 2025 deadline for expression of interest to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria lost a bid to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games to Glasgow. The NOC said Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Games in capital city Abuja will present a unique opportunity to showcase its development, enhance its global standing and invigorate its sports culture. Nigeria last hosted a major multi-sport event, the African Games, in 2003 in Abuja. The next Commonwealths will again be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 17 to March 29, 2026.

Australian state Victoria had been scheduled to host the event, but the local government later pulled out due to spiralling costs.