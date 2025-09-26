Ex-Oyo Gov Ladoja crowned as 44th Olubadan

Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, has officially been crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple in the Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

He had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan. He is also expected to be formally presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Mapo Hall. Ladoja became Olubadan-designate following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025.

The colourful installation ceremony attracted hundreds of guests and residents of Ibadan dressed in vibrant attire. Present at the ceremony are Alaafin Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan. Also in attendance are a former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and a former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who paid homage to the new king.

There is also a heavy presence of security agents, including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), alongside personnel from the Nigerian Army, to ensure a hitch-free ceremony.

The Olubadan stool is highly respected for its distinct succession system.