Explosion rocks Imo community, kills one

An explosion has rocked Obinwanne Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. The incident which happened on Thursday killed a man in the South-Eastern state. Viral clips that surfaced online shortly after the explosion showed victim in pain, with his legs damaged.

In the video, some unidentified residents were heard blaming the victim for the explosion, alleging that he attempted to plant the bomb in a nearby market in the area when it exploded. The residents believe that the victim identified as Chinworeke Mmadu, must have been working for some terror group claiming to be Biafra agitators. The Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, the victim was carrying the bomb when it “exploded prematurely.” He said operatives are investigating the incident to uncover the man’s motive, adding that order has been restored order in the area when they responded to a distress call about the incident. “On receipt of the distress call, operatives from Njaba Divisional Headquarters immediately mobilised to the scene,” Okoye said.

He said two passers-by who sustained injuries during the explosion had been taken to a hospital for medical attention. The Command’s spokesman said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Hamzat Abdulkadir, visited the scene with operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.