Olubadan: Tinubu departs for Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja for Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to attend the coronation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja.

The President took off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday. In Ibadan, Tinubu will lead other dignitaries to witness the final installation of the monarch at the historic Mapo Hall.

The former governor of Oyo State emerged as the 44th Olubadan following the demise of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.

Details later…