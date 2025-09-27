Tinubu on working visit to Lagos, felicitates Oyedepo @ 71

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos State on Friday on a working visit as Nigeria prepares for a low-key 65th Independence Anniversary. A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, said the President moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials. He will visit Imo State on Tuesday, September 30, to commission projects done by Governor Hope Uzodimma. As part of the Independence anniversary, the President will also commission the remodelled National Theatre, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW) and Senior Pastor of Faith Tabernacle, on his 71st birthday. The President joined family members, congregants, and staff of David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI) and the Body of Christ to celebrate with the Presiding Bishop of LFCWW (Winners Chapel), whom he said stood as a towering figure of influence and impact in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond on spiritual, educational, and philanthropic platforms.

He commended Bishop Oyedepo’s focus, discipline, and diligence over the years. “These have translated into the realisation of the ministry’s global vision since 1982, with a resonating impact on the economies of many cities, states, and countries, particularly on infrastructure, health, and education.” The President affirmed the positive influence of the educational institutions from primary to tertiary levels, like the Kingdom Heritage Schools (Primary), Faith Academy (Secondary), and two universities, Covenant and Landmark, which are all deliberately structured on total human development, with emphasis on skills and entrepreneurship.

“You have built one of Africa’s most impactful Christian ministries from humble beginnings. Your steadfastness in the Word of Faith ministry is exemplary, birthing many ministries with resonating impact on key sectors of the economy.