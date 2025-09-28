Akpabio, Akume, Musa, others attend special service for Nigeria At 65

Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the Federal Government has held a special service to pray and thank God for the nation. The church service held on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre Abuja.

It had in attendance the the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume alongside their spouses. Also present were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong are also in attendance.

Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa is leading service Chiefs including the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service Missus Kemi Nandap and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others, registered their presence.

Earlier, the government announced the official theme for Nigeria’s 2025 Independence Day celebrations. In a statement last Wednesday, the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the theme was “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.”

According to him, the indicates the need for unity, collaboration, and patriotism among government institutions, the private sector, civil society, and citizens to advance national peace, prosperity, and progress. The government said the choice of theme reflected Nigeria’s resilience since independence in 1960, stressing the importance of consolidating past achievements while pursuing loftier goals under the Renewed Hope Agenda.