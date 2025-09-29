JANDOR celebrates Princess Orelope-Adefulire on her 66th birthday

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement and former governorship candidate in Lagos State, felicitates the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Her Excellency, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire on the occasion of her 66th birthday.

Dr. Adediran describes Princess Orelope-Adefulire who was also a former Deputy Governor and a Commissioner in Lagos State as an exemplary political leader whose passion for the development of the state is evident.

He acknowledges her immense contributions to national development through her strategic leadership and coordination of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria and lauds her execution of various people centric projects across the country.

“Your Excellency, today offers an opportunity to acknowledge, commend and celebrate your impactful selfless service to our state and nation. I join millions of Lagosians to wish you long life, good health and divine wisdom as you continue in the service to your fatherland,” JANDOR said.