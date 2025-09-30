Alleged Cybercrime: Court fixes October 27 for Sowore’s arraignment

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja, has fixed October 27, 2025, for the arraignment of a human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore. The scheduled arraignment on Tuesday was stalled as a result of non-service of the five-count charge of alleged cybercrime on him.

At the day’s proceeding, the Director of Public Prosecution from the Ministry of Justice told the court that they were ready to arraign Sowore, X Corporation, and Meta (Facebook) Inc., as first to third respondents, respectively.

Sowore’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, however, told the court that they had not been served the charges. The counsel for the third respondent also aligned himself with Abubakar’s submission, noting that he had just served in court. The second defendant was not represented. The activist was accused of using his official X handle to make an offensive post.

The alleged offending post was said to have been made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court. It was also said to be contrary to Section 24(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2024.