Information Minister mourns Arise News anchor, assures of swift investigation

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commiserated with the Maduagwu family over the death of an Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu. The minister described her death as a grievous loss not only to her family and the Arise News team, but to the Nigerian media and the nation.

“I write to convey our deepest condolences to you and the entire ARISE News family on the shocking and untimely death of your esteemed anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who by every account was a vibrant and dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond,” he stated in a letter of condolence he signed and addressed to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Nduka Obaigbena.

The minister said he was saddened by the “heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime”. He added that “Ms Somtochukwu’s tragic death is a grievous loss not only to the ARISE News family but to the Nigerian media fraternity, and indeed the nation.” The minister gave assurances for a “swift investigation” to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the late news anchor.

“The Minister extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, siblings, colleagues, and all who knew and loved the late news anchor, and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” a statement by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, added.