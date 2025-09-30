JUST IN: FG set to arraign Sowore over alleged false post against Tinubu

The Federal Government is set to arraign a human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on a five-count charge for allegedly making false posts against President Bola Tinubu to cause breakdown of law and order.

The charges have X. Incorporation and Meta (Facebook) as two other defendants. Sowore was accused of using his official X handle to make the post, “This criminal @ official PBAT Actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!”

The alleged offending post, said to be contrary to Section 24(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2024, was said to have been made on August 25 within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.