Independence Day: The worst is over, yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said that with the economic reforms embarked on by his administration, the worst is now over.

Tinubu gave the assurance in his nationwide broadcast to celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary.

“Our administration is setting things right. I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say,” he stated. While saluting Nigerians for their their endurance, support, and understanding, the President said yesterday’s pains were giving way to relief. “I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour.

“Under our leadership, our economy is recovering fast, and the reforms we started over two years ago are delivering tangible results. “The second quarter 2025 Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.23 per cent —Nigeria’s fastest pace in four years—and outpaced the 3.4 per cent projected by the International Monetary Fund,” the President said.

Food Security

He also said his government was working to boost agricultural production and reduce food costs. “Inflation declined to 20.12 per cent in August 2025, the lowest level in three years. The administration is working diligently to boost agricultural production and ensure food security, reducing food costs.

“In the last two years of our administration, we have achieved 12 remarkable economic milestones as a result of the implementation of our sound fiscal and monetary policies,” he added.