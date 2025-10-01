JANDOR congratulates Nigerians on 65th Independence Anniversary

*Call for continuous support for Tinubu led FG

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement and a former Lagos State Governorship Candidate extends warm felicitations to all Lagosians and Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Dr. Adedidran notes that Independence Day is not only a celebration of our sovereignty, but also a solemn reminder of the collective responsibility to nurture and strengthen the nation that our founding fathers envisioned. He lauds the courage and perseverance of Nigerians who continue to contribute to the growth and stability of the country.

He further commends the ongoing efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government in repositioning Nigeria through his Renewed Hope Agenda. JANDOR said the reforms are necessary steps to redirect the country towards sustainable prosperity, job creation, and economic inclusiveness.

JANDOR urges Nigerians to be resilient and support for government policies that are designed to yield long-term benefits knowing that true progress can only be achieved when the people and government work hand-in-hand in unity of purpose. He assures Lagosians and Nigerians at large of his unwavering dedication to initiatives that promote good governance, equitable development, and national cohesion. His passion remains anchored on building a nation where every citizen, regardless of background, can thrive and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us be reminded that the strength of our nation lies in the resilience of its people. Together, we can unite in support of the current government to overcome present challenges and usher in a brighter future for generations to come,” JANDOR said.