Fubara meets Wike, loyalists to consolidate peace in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has intensified efforts to sustain the peace recently restored in the state after over two years of political tension. As part of measures to consolidate the calm atmosphere in the oil-rich state, Governor Fubara, on Saturday night, met again with his predecessor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike — this time alongside a larger group of political leaders loyal to the FCT Minister.

The closed-door meeting held at the Port Harcourt residence of elder statesman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba till the early hours of Sunday. It followed a valedictory on Wednesday between the Governor and members of his cabinet. During the session, Governor Fubara directed commissioners affected by the Supreme Court judgment on the Rivers political crisis to step aside, while eight others unaffected by the ruling have since resumed official duties.

Although details of the Governor’s meeting with Wike and his allies were not disclosed, it is believed that both leaders are aligning efforts to uphold the peace accord reached under President Bola Tinubu during the six-month emergency rule in the state. The renewed engagement also comes shortly after Governor Fubara’s visit to President Tinubu, where he reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and sought presidential counsel on avoiding a relapse into political crisis.

Similarly, the FCT Minister, during a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, restated his commitment to the peace process, noting that he had no intention of influencing the selection of new commissioners — a departure from the 2023 scenario when most of the cabinet members were inherited from his administration.

Those present at Saturday’s meeting included the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule; Senators Barinada Mpigi, Magnus Abe, Wilson Ake, George Sekibo, and Olaka Nwogu; Hon. Felix Nwaeke (Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency); Hon. Kelechi Nwogu (Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency); Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dumle Maol; and House Leader, Hon. Major Jack.