‘He’s going to be special’ – the moment Estevao arrived

This was the moment Estevao Willian arrived in English football.

More than 16 months since a deal was agreed to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge from Palmeiras, Estevao sent Chelsea fans into delirium by scoring a 95th-minute winner to clinch a 2-1 victory over Premier League champions Liverpool. The goal sparked such emotion that Blues manager Enzo Maresca was sent off for running 50 yards to celebrate with his players.

“For an 18-year-old, he’s a special talent and could develop into a really top player,” said ex-England forward Wayne Rooney, who is a pundit on Saturday’s Match of the Day. “I think he’s the kind of winger who the Chelsea fans will be very excited to see play each week.” Despite losing two more central defenders to injury on Saturday and missing star attacker Cole Palmer, Chelsea found a way to win – with Estevao delivering the decisive moment.

The goal itself was relatively straightforward, with the Brazilian sliding in at the back post to tap in Marc Cucurella’s low cross. But it came after Estevao – who was brought off the bench in the 75th minute – had already tested Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, completed four dribbles and created two chances for team-mates, including a cross that was headed against the post by Enzo Fernandez in the 91st minute.

Signs of Estevao’s quality were evident in previous matches, with his array of nutmegs, flicks and other eye-catching moments drawing gasps from the crowd. Yet, a first goal in a competitive match had eluded him – until now.